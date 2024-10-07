Australian Excel Series

Blake Tracey was first across the line first just once but snared enough points to take the series over Toby Waghorn and Caleb Paterson.

Matt Boylett was first to the chequered flag in the opener but was penalised 5s for contact on Tracey at Turn 5 that put him off tract and out of the lead. Tracey cross the line second ahead of Brad Vereker by 0.5s with Paterson third.

In the next outing, it was Paterson who managed to pass Tracey for the win as Boylett was third. Vereker finished down the order after he and Josh Richards speared off at Turn 10. In the final Tracey fought back to pass Peterson for the win as Boylett and Sam McLaren were close behind.

Legend Cars Australia

The first outing, Race 3 was a reverse top 10 from the Race 2’s finish. The wet conditions suited Ben Goodridge who started fifth, grabbed the lead before half distance and won ahead of Shane Tate. Third went to Brendon Hourigan, just in front of Ryan Pring. Billy Finnegan was next from Aiden Williams. The previous two races’ winner Robert Hogan was 14th.

Pring scored a handy victory in Race 4 where Goodridge and Hogan were close for second and third. Initial leader Tate went off into the tyres a Turn 4 and several in his wake spun at the same corner. Then Finnegan took over the lead before he retired after three laps.

Fourth place went to Scott Morgan in front of Scott Melville, Hourigan, Tim Reed, Chris Spicer, Askr Sendall and Robert Coulthard.

Hogan ended the weekend with the last race win and second overall. Pring finished just behind in second which enabled him to that the overall result, while Goodridge edged out Hourigan for third in the race, although the latter was third overall.

Australian Super TT

The gamble to go out for Race 3 on wets almost did not pay off for Corey Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev). As the track dried rapidly he was reeled in by Matt Sims until the BMW/Chev driver spun at Turn 11. He recovered quickly and was right on the back of the Nissan with two laps to go. However, Gillet held on by half a car’s length.

Ryan Bell brought his Nissan 370Z home a distant third with Daniel Natoli (Audi TTRS) next from Stuart Gamble (Ford Mustang) and early race leader Glen Postlethwaite (Holden Commodore), Michale Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) and Merrick Malouf (Ford Falcon). Brent Edwards was second until his Falcon was black flagged.

Sims dominated in Race 4 by nearly 9s from Gillett. Postlethwaite finished third ahead of Edwards and Bell. Natoli was next in front of Stuart Gamble (Ford Mustang), Michael Pickett (Nissan Pulsar) and Jackson Rice (XR6).

Victorian Superkarts

There were so many Superkart races across the day, if you watched just for the Superkarts alone, you would not have been bored.

In 125cc Rotax Max Light Kiwi Tyler Edney won the first two races before Russ Occhipinti took out the final. Johnathon Twigden won two of the Max Heavy races, the other went the way of Shannon Noble. Wins in Super Heavy went to Rod Clarke, Rick Setterfield and Joe Brancati.

Brad Tremain dominated the 125cc Gearboxes with a clean sweep as did James Strah in Stock Honda. Nick Schembri won two of the three races in 250cc International category. His DNF in Race 3 allowed Ilya Harpas to score a win.

The final round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be at the new One Raceway on October 25-27.