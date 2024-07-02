Suggestions that the seven-time World Drivers' Champion is looking into buying the Ducati team surfaced in the Assen paddock during the weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, reports Italian outlet GPOne.

Hamilton is known to be a motorcycle enthusiast, having collaborated with MV Agusta on a limited edition model and famously swapped seats with Valentino Rossi at Valencia in 2019.

If indeed he is interested in becoming a MotoGP team owner, he could do so just as Formula 1 owner Liberty Media takes over the two-wheel championship, with a deal to acquire Dorna Sports awaiting regulatory approval.

The Briton has already competed in other categories as a team owner, namely the X44 squad in Extreme E, but pulled out of the all-electric offroad championship this year.

He is also a co-owner of NFL franchise the Denver Broncos, and was part of a consortium which unsuccessfully tried to buy the Chelsea Football Club in his homeland in 2022.

Should Hamilton invest in MotoGP, he could quite conceivably leverage his relationships with personal sponsors such as Monster Energy and Petronas.

The former is the naming rights sponsor of the factory Yamaha team and two races on this year's calendar, including the British Grand Prix, while the latter held naming rights at the defunct SRT squad.

Gresini has announced a new contract with Alex Marquez in the last 24 hours, and Speedcafe understands that Jack Miller is in the frame for the other seat, which has become available due to Marc Marquez's impending move to the factory Ducati Team.

The 2024 MotoGP season continues this weekend at the Sachsenring.