It is the 48th time Darren Smith and Garry O'Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone, in this case from where we left off last time to where he is today.

With his rally days mostly in the past, the first part talked about his off road adventures, both locally and internationally.

Part 2 continued in the same vein, beginning with motorsport legend Peter Brock and their time in safaris and round Australia events.

There were pranks, misadventures and one near-fatal experience that could have seen our guest lynched. Conversely the legend gave as good as he got.

Garland talks about the Dakar with not just the events but the preparation and events in South America. He also being involved with the Mad Max films and how that come about is worthy of a listen on its own.

He still is involved in motorsport, whether it in the odd competition event or on the organisation side of special circuit events.

Take a listen and also catch up on the latest in grassroots racing around Australia.