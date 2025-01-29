It is the 57th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone to tell their story. It generally starts with how they fell for the sport and then the progression to where they are today.

This time we hear the story of Mercedes-Benz AMG Australia’s Chief Driving Instructor for performance drive days and track days for well over 20 years.

He has been associated with the marque in a racing capacity since 2012, firstly with Erebus Racing and later driving for Eggleston Motorsport and Triple Eight Racing Engineering.

Like all the Grassroots Racing Podcasts, we delve back to Peter’s beginnings in motor sport and his subsequent rise through the ranks to international participation which included the Macau Grand Prix.

Interestingly the Sydney born racer’s career started overseas, in the United Kingdom where he raced in British Formula Vauxhall Junior and the British Formula Ford Championship. When he returned to Australia, he competed in Formula 3, Formula 2 and Formula Holden/Brabham/4000.

This was in the period of 2000 to 2005 when he also joined and raced in Nations Cup and the Australian GT Championship with Team Lamborghini Australia.

Later he competed for Team Aston Martin before his association with Erebus Racing and long-time backer Betty Klimenko. His association with Erebus Racing ended after the 2016 season which Peter does recount in detail.

Peter’s rise in the motor sport and his long links to Mercedes-Benz is the result of hard work and never giving up. It is a fascination insight to a vibrant individual who splits his duties to entail MC work for Mercedes Benz vehicle launches, press launches and special events and has been the featured stunt driver in multiple Mercedes Benz/AMG advertisements and videos.

