It is the 47th time Darren Smith and Garry O'Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone for their motor sport journey from the beginnings to where they are today.

The latest edition has gone off the bitumen to have an extensive chat with the well-known rally and off road racer.

It seems appropriate that the Finke Desert Race is on this weekend as Bruce has competed in the Alice Springs based event on several occasions since his first time there in 1987. It just happened to be the second year that cars competed in the event.

His background prior to that was in rally events in Queensland that included several crashes. He has been rallying since he obtained his licence. Back when he started, helmets and seatbelts were optional.

Since he has competed in several Finkes, won numerous Australian Safaris, a Round Australia Trial with a famous racing teammate, and also done the gruelling Dakar.

How this all came about, from beginning to end, is a huge story. So, for the second time, this podcast is part one of two.