Track Overview

Sandown International Raceway, located in the suburb of Springvale, just 25 km southeast of Melbourne's city center, is a legendary motorsport venue. Known as a power circuit, Sandown boasts “drag strip” front and back straights stretching 899m and 910m respectively, making it a challenge for even the most seasoned drivers.

Originally built as a horse racing facility in the 19th century, Sandown was later redeveloped post-World War II into the iconic motor racing circuit we know today. The track opened in 1962, hosting the first race that would evolve into the famous Sandown 500 by 1964. Since then, Sandown has been a cornerstone of Australian motorsport, hosting its first Australian Touring Car Championship race in 1965.

Track Details:

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Length: 3.104 km / 1.928 miles

Opened: 1962

Turns: 13

Race Lap Record: 1:04.5533 (John Martin, Ligier JS F3-S5000, 2019)

Weather Forecast Stay updated with the current weather forecast for Sandown. The race will begin based on real-world conditions at 3 PM local time on Race Day.

Race Details:

Races: 1

Race Laps: 161

CPS Requirement: None

Driver Fair Share: Min 54 Laps

Maximum Stint Length: 80 Laps

Fuel Restrictions: None