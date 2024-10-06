Four Australians and one New Zealander will contest the Indianapolis 8 Hour, which forms the final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Supercars co-driver Jayden Ojeda will join compatriot Kenny Habul in the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Austrian Lucas Auer.

Jordan Love will join India’s Arjun Maini and Prince Jefri Ibrahim of Johor in the #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Tom Sargent will close out his Pro-Am campaign in GT World Challenge America with Canadian Kyle Washington and Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven in the #32 GMG Racing Porshce 911 GT3 R.

New Zealand’s only entrant, Brendon Leitch, will race for Earl Bamber Motorsport in the #61 Porsche 911 GT3 R with Bastian Buus of Denmark and Malaysia’s Adrian D’Silva.

The Indianapolis 8 Hour gets underway at 3:15am AEDT on Sunday.