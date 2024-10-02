The inaugural function will be held on Friday, October 25 at the JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise and will double as a feature support attraction for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 Supercars event.

As part of the partnership, Lloyds have today listed 22 high-end quality items – many of which have been exclusively created for this auction and which are truly “money can’t buy” experiences.

The items which include a one-off helmet from reigning Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, the use of a superbox at the MCG, a flag signed by every champion of the ‘V8 era’ from 1993, major corporate packages and a private dinner with Dick Johnson and his team at his Queensland-based workshop.

The 16 items will remain in place until Pirtek Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 from the JW Marriott Hotel on the Gold Coast – giving fans around the country the opportunity to out-bid those guests in the room.

Lloyds will be charging zero fees for the items, meaning 100% of all proceeds will be donated to Motorsport Ministries.

The highest bid for the individual items will be the opening bid on the night and fans will have the chance to bid on the night, according to Lloyds Chief Operating Officer, Lee Hames.

“We have enjoyed our association with Australian motorsport for many years and during that time we have been exposed to the work that is done by Motorsport Ministries and its chaplains and volunteers,” said Hames.

“We have worked to help raise monies for MM in previous years, but the Pirtek Legends Night concept takes fundraising and entertainment to a whole new level.

“We see the Pirtek Legends Night concept becoming an important part of the Australian motorsport landscape and beyond if some of the organisers’ great concepts come to fruition and we are excited and proud to be a part of the journey.”

Motorsport Ministries’ Steve Peach said his organisation was overwhelmed by the support being shown for the inaugural event.

“The interest that everyone has generated has been quite amazing and we are still a month out,” said Peach.

“We have had some amazing items donated and the program that Lloyds Auctions have put together to support us is incredible.

“Everyone is genuinely excited about what is in store on October 25.”

Auction Items

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Victoria – Package!

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17: Framed Print – Last of the Big Bangers – Ray Berghouse

18: Framed Print – Flying Norm (Beechey) – Bill Forysth

19: Framed Print – Porsche perfection (Le Mans) – Andrew Hall

20: Framed Print – Farewell Pukekohe (van Gisebergen) – Mark Horsburgh

21: Framed Print – O’ Brother – (F1 Start crash) – Dirk Klynsmith

22: Framed Print – The Roll Over at Calder (Lowndes) – John Morris