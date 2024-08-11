Local South Australians and emerging Victorian star, Ayce Buckley have dominated the South Australian Karting Titles this weekend in Monarto outside Murray Bridge, with the latter taking both Junior KA3 categories he entered, his first state titles.

Buckley's run of form throughout the mid-part of 2024 continued through taking a 0.4 of a second win in KA3 Junior Light, then backing it up with a hard fought win in the Heavy category.

His win in the light division saw him cross the line over Baxter Jarrett with a pair of locals right behind in Noah Enright third – and Dominic Mercuri – having stepped up from Cadet competition, fourth.

In the Heavy category, Buckley had to chase down fellow Victorian Sam March in the final. With March having a reasonable advantage, Buckley was able to take the Pro Karting machine to the lead and then extend the lead out over half a second to take the win from March with local Oceane Colangelo continuing her top season to complete the podium.

Locals flooded the top step of the various podiums with many well known South Australians among those, including Leigh Harrison, who won TaG Heavy over Thomas Hughes and recently crowned Queensland title winner, Brent Reading.

Former Formula Ford campaigner, Paul Pittam returned to the top step in a State Karting Championship winning TaG Restricted Medium over Max de Meyrick and Jack Ryan, while Pittam completed a busy program fourth in KA3 Medium – which was won by regular national level front runner, Sydney-sider Jackson Souslin-Horlow – who won in front of Matthew Nietz – with Thomas Hughes scoring a second podium for the weekend.

Ben Kilsby took out the highly competitive TaG Restricted Light over Shane Moreland and Brayden Parkinson, while Adelaide's Chris Prestidge won TaG Masters from Ian Branson and Shane Howard.

Shepparton's William Thompson won KA3 Senior Light from Western Australia's Jack Webster and Max Walton, while Walton turned the tables on Thompson in TaG Light getting the state title, the Victorian setting for third behind current Australian KA3 Junior champion, Pip Casabene.

Jensen Marold broke through for his first KA2 state title in the premier junior class, beating home current SP Tools Australian Championship leader, Lewis Cordato and Sydney racer, Liam Carr who is another that has stepped forward in the mid-part of 2024.

The Cadet categories saw a new State Champion in Mason Luchitti. It is just Luchitti's first year of racing and his second state title event after being among the front-runners in the Queensland Championship just a few weeks ago. He led home fellow New South Welshman, Koda Singh and the Australian Title leader in Archie Bristow.

The Cadet 9 Australian Championship leader, Oliver Williamson scored the win in Cadet 9 over Felix Sim and Luke Robinson.