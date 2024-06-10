Macmillan has the Giti Australian Formula Open Series points lead after four rounds with overall and the FO1 class wins in the Tim Macrow Racing Dallara F308/11. Second went Beau Russell with Kyle Evans third, both also in F308/11s.

Russell grabbed the lead of the second race at the outset and was able to hold off Macmillan for the duration, albeit interrupted by a safety car as the Matt Roesler Tatuus FT-50 was recovered from the gravel trap after Turn 15.

Close behind in the late dash to the flag, were Trent Grubel (F312) and Evans while Lachlan Evennett finished fifth in the BF Racing FO4 class Mygale M14.

In Race 3 Russell went straight to the lead and led from Grubel, Macmillan and Evans. Starting at the back was Myles Bromley (F308/11) after he was sidelined on out-lap of Race 2 with a drive issue.

Macmillan hounded Russell for the lead until he pulled off a move at Turn 1 just after Evans had taken third off Grubel. Meanwhile Bromley had worked his way fifth ahead of Slusarski, Evennett and George Kantzios (F304).

Piszcyk made it back-to-back round wins with three race victories in Australian Formula 4. The AGI Sport driver has six race wins from the six contested and has a perfect score after two rounds of the series.

In the two races that completed the second The Bend outing, Piszcyk won Race 2 ahead of JAM Motorsport's Blake Purdie with both clear of AGI's Nicolas Stati who had to fight his way past JAM's Seb Amadio. They were trailed by rookies Seth Gilmore and Imogen Radburn. There was one safety car for Mark Wilson who spun on Lap 1 and couldn't restart.

There was also a safety car in the final race when John-Paul Drake went into the back of Jayden Hamilton at Turn 17. Piszcyk led from Purdie until the penultimate lap when Stati was able to get past the second placed man.

Behind the two Amadio was battling with Gilmour as Radburn closed on them. Amadio was able to hold on as Radburn edged out Gilmore in the charge to the line.

State categories were represented by two fields of Excels and a grid of Porsche 944s.

Joel Johnson capitalised on his Race 1 win on Saturday with another two on Sunday where he had Tyce Hodge was second twice, and Brad Vaughan netted a couple of thirds. In the last encounter Vaughan was the winner from Shayne Nowickyj, which was enough for second overall while Johnson placed fourth which was still good enough to take the weekend.

Kim Andersen won Races 2 and 4 in the Excel Masters where he headed Shawn Pannowitch. The latter won Race 3 ahead of Brian Smith and Andersen and that was sufficient for Pannowitch to top the weekend points.

Cameron Beller took out the Porsche honours but was denied a threepeat of race wins. He won Race 2 comfortably ahead of Mark Verdino, Adam Brewer, Mark Taubitz and Carter Fox.

Beller led Race 3 before contact at Turn 6 from Verdino spun him around. While both continued with Brewer in front, the Safety Car was called as Joey Kellock was stopped on the track. That and the Andrew Goldman car lunching itself, allowed Beller to fight back to second behind Brewer and ahead of Verdino, Fox and Chris Lewis-Williams.