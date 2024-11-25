In the Tim Macrow Racing Dallara F308/11, Ryan MacMillan finished third and first in two races at Phillip Island after the first was cancelled.

Race 1 was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the passing of Improved Production’s Andrew Rhodes-Anderson brought the day’s program to an early finish.

After the heat of Saturday, it was wet for Sunday’s first race. Also Dallara mounted and out of the TMR stable, Thomas Gallagher won the start and led until passed by Miles Bromley (Dallara) before the end of the first lap.

The latter led for the remainder, with Gallagher second and ahead of MacMillan and Kyle Evans (Dallara). AF04 season winner Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014) was next ahead of Lachlan Evennett (Mygale M14) and George Kantzios (Dallara F304) in F02.

The safety car was deployed in Race 3 on the second lap after Jayden Hamilton and F03 title winner Chris Huang tangled at Turn 4.

MacMillan won from Bromley and Evans. Gallagher was second until he speared off at Lukey Heights and resumed for fourth. Kantzios was next in front of Evennett, McNeill, Matt Roesler and Paul Di Biase.

Island Magic’ traditional trophies included the Isola di Capri Endeavour Plate for Porsche 944 Challenge which went to James Westaway.

Michael Kinsella (Jacer) won the SPECO/VHT Phillip Island Formula Vee Trophy, and fellow New South Welshman Steve Lacey (IRC GT SS) took out the Ramada Resort Phillip Island 50K Plate for Sports Sedans.

Courtney Prince and Michael Kokkinos in a Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo won the PIARC Victorian Tourist Trophy for Sports Cars. Eddy Beswick (Spectrum 014) and Tomas Chapman (Van Diemen RF01) were the respective Duratec and Kent winners in the Coodrive Auto Parts Formula Ford Trophy.

Traction Tyre/Yokohama Matthew Flinders Plate for Improved Production was taken out by Jarrod Tonks (Holden Commodore), and the Victorian Historic Touring Car Trophy went to West Aussie Paul Stubber (Chev Camaro).