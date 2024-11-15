Adam Marjoram gained the points lead by qualifying fastest and has stretched his margin over his nearest rival Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) who placed second and fourth. Provisionally the points spread is 12 between them and four others are still in the title fight.

The latter race had the top eight finishes reversed for the start. Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) was the pole man and had the lead initially. He lost out to Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) at Turn 7, slowed and pulled off at Turn 9 with no oil pressure.

Ryan How (Ranger) was second at the end of the opening lap before he was passed by Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux). Ryal Harris (BT-50) had a barnstorming run from 10th on grid to fifth on the first lap and third on the second.

Featured Videos

The safety car was called to extricate the Cotterill Colorado after which Harris squeezed past Brewczynski between Turns 6 and 7. Behind them the Ben Walsh Hilux hit the Turn 8 wall hard and pulled up at Turn 9 to trigger a second safety car.

There would be a one-lap dash to the flag when the mayhem unfolded. Harris went down the inside of Wanzek at Turn 9 and they ran side-by-side to Turn 10 with more than a little contact. Harris tagged the tyres and the concrete on the exit.

Brewczynski slipped up the outside and then inside Wanzek at the final corner. They were side-by-side, rubbing panels, went wide and Marjoram and Ryan How (Ranger) from fourth and sixth, were the beneficiaries.

The crossed the finish line first and second with Brewczynski able to recover for third ahead of Crick, Borg, Wanzek, Craig Woods (Hilux), Craig Dontas (Triton), David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and Jimmy Vernon (Triton).

In the first race, Marjoram grabbed the lead at the start and led all the way. In the end he had a 1.8s margin over Crick. The were 4.0s up on a close finish between Crick, Sieders and Brewczynski.

The next two across the line were Wanzek and How who were involved in a race-long tussle with five position changes over the 11-lap journey. By the finish Cottrell was able to shadow them across the line.

Harris who had a nine-grid penalty from qualifying, started 19th and improved to 10th, behind Walsh and ahead of Vernon and Woods.