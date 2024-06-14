It was the first Hidden Valley event for the new generation Utes who are a support category at the betr Darwin Triple Crown along with Touring Cars Masters and Combined Sedans.

Second in the points after Round 1 at Bathurst, Marjoram put the Isuzu D-MAX on top of the times at Hidden Valley in Australia's Top End with a time of 1:18.4532.

He was 0.27s clear of second placed Cody Brewczynski in the Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux with SCTR Racing Ford Ranger pilot Cameron Crick third quickest.

Fourth was David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) ahead of Jayden Wanzek and Jimmy Vernon in Mitsubishi Tritons. Round 1 winner and Marjoram's teammate Aaron Borg could only mange seventh fastest time as he appeared to strike traffic when chasing lap times at the end of the session.

Ryal Harris was back in a BT-50 after he competed at Bathurst in a Ranger and was eighth fastest ahead of Ryan How (Ranger) and Brewczynski's teammate Craig Woods.

Round 3 of Touring Car Masters races kicked off with the reverse top 10 Trophy event and points for all starters and finishers.

Holden Torana A9X Hatchbacks finished first and second in the hands of Pro Am drivers Danny Buzadzic and Jim Pollicina. The latter led at the start and fended off Buzadzic for several laps. Buzadzic took the lead but lost it with small error that allowed Pollicina past.

Buzadzic regathered the lead and won from Pollicina. Third place went to Pro Master's Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) who was able to relegate Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) as Ryan Hansford (Torana) put a move on Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VB) for fifth.

Earlier in qualifying, Steve Johnson (Ford Mustang) was fastest and will start Race 1 on Saturday on pole. He was 0.01s quicker than Heinrich while Hansford was just another 0.03s slower.

Tim Playford (Improved Production Mazda RX3) was the outright winner of Race 1. He led initially before passed by Steve Johnstone. But shortly after the IP Holden Commodore VP driver spun at Turn 6 after which Playford was not headed.

Rod Jessup (Commodore VT) finished second as he was able to make up some leeway through lapped traffic. Third and first of the Commodore Cup entries was Ryan Robson (VH) ahead of Graeme Wilkinson (Ford Escort).

The Excel battle went to the wire. Zac Hannon held off Kade Davey until passed on the penultimate lap while Tyson Mattiazzo came out on top of the three-way dice for third. Peter Anderson was able to take comfortable honours in HQ Holdens.