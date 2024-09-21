In their Unlimited class Nissan V6 Twin Turbo powered Jimco, they completed the four laps of the short course 3.4s ahead of Stuart Chapman (Unlimited Chenowth//Mitsubishi 4B11 turbo). Championship points leaders Clayton Chapman and Adam McGuire (Unlimited Razorback/Toyota 2JZ turbo) was just 1.7s behind in third.

The event began with the Prologue and then four laps of the 6.0km short course on Day 1, before six laps of the 66km long course on Sunday.

Matt Hanson and Nigel Pendlebury (Jimco/Ford Ecoboost TT) were 5.6s faster than anybody to take out the Prologue. Second were Aaron and Liz Haby (Element Prodigy/Toyota V6 TT) ahead of Clayton Chapman while Andy Brown and Daniel Hardman spoiled a monopoly of Unlimited buggies with the fourth fastest time in their Class 11 Alumi Craft/Nissan V6 TT.

Stuart Chapman was fastest on Lap 1 and 2, ahead of Clayton Chapman and Martin. Fourth on the first lap were Mark and Tom Burrows (Unlimited MonkFab/Holden AlloyTech TT) from Todd Lehmann and Tanner James (Unlimited Jimco/Chev). Danny Brown and George Apted (Unlimited Alumi Craft/Nissan V6 TT) were fourth on Lap 2 ahead Hanson and Burrows.

The next two laps went to Martin which gained him the overall lead. Danny Brown was second through Lap 3 ahead of Stuart Champman, Lehmann and Clayton Chapman. Haby was second on the fourth lap from Hanson, Lehmann and Brown.

The latter finished the day fourth overall ahead of Hanson, Haby and Lehmann. Eighth and Class 4 front runners were Boston Morgan-Horan and Fergus Crabb (Geiser Bros/Chev Trophy Truck) with Burrows and Andy Brown completing the Top 10. Second in the title chase, Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt (Class 11 Mason Motorsport/7.0lt Chev Trophy Truck) finished 14th.

Eleventh placed Simon and Kyle Tucker (Southern Cross/Nissan V6s) were the Class 1 leaders while just behind them, Steven and Ella Graham (Alumi Craft/Honda K24) topped Class 10.

Class 6 was led by Jackson Evans and Sam Raper (Polaris RZR Turbo) in 18th, Andrew and Jack Cameron (Mitsubishi Triton) were in the Class 5 lead and 36th while Brendan Forssman and Leigh Whitehand (Tickner/Toyota), Ross Newman and Chris Leonard (Yamaha YXZ1000 ) and Heath and Michelle Weedon (Nissan Patrol) were at the head of Class 2, 66 and 7 respectively.