Brundle questioned his continued presence on X, where he has 897,000 followers, given Musk’s persistent political comments and role with the platform.

The South African-born billionaire acquired what was then Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and subsequently rebranded it X.

It forms just part of his business portfolio that also includes SpaceX, Starlink, and Tesla.

Musk also holds a role within United States President Donald Trump’s administration, while the US government is a key customer of SpaceX.

“I’m conflicted,” Brundle wrote on X.

“I like Twitter/X and it has served F1, Sky, me, and people around me, very well for a good while. But @elonmusk is such a daily globally interfering dick I feel the need to go somewhere else.”

I’m conflicted. I like Twitter/X and it has served F1, Sky, me, and people around me, very well for a good while. But @elonmusk is such a daily globally interfering dick I feel the need to go somewhere else 🤔 — Martin Brundle OBE (@MBrundleF1) January 6, 2025

Since Musk’s acquisition, Twitter/X has rolled back censorship measures and reversed bans on controversial accounts.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has revealed Facebook will adopt a similar stance, with censorship replaced by community notes much as X has done.

“Up until now, we have been using automated systems to scan for all policy violations, but this has resulted in too many mistakes and too much content being censored that shouldn’t have been,” it has announced.

The FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, recently studied journalists’ use of social media as part of the United Against Online Abuse initiative.

Published last month, it found 95 percent of respondents had experienced online abuse with over 75 percent stating it had increased in the preceding 12 months.

Further, 40 percent suggested it had become “significantly” worse over the preceding year, with concerns it threatened the freedom of the press.

Brundle joined Twitter (as it was then known) in 2011 and has posted almost 5500 times since.

He followed his comments on Musk with another affirming that he would remain on the platform.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the diversity to my last post, including the negativity,” he wrote.

“That’s what keeps you alive and motivated, and in touch. I’ll stick with Twatter/X and keep my mind open.

“Opinions are like noses, everybody’s got one and they all count.”