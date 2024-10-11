Velcro Companies, inventor of the original and iconic hook and loop fastener, made the announcement before this morning’s opening practice sessions for Australia’s Great Race.

Payne, who drives the #19 Penrite Racing Ford Mustang, will carry major branding on the cheeks of his Bell Helmet in a unique process which will see the VELCRO® Brand logo attached with the company’s original hook and loop technology, creating a unique 3D brand effect.

Payne was confirmed as a VELCRO® Brand Supercars ambassador after a recent special meet and greet with staff at the company’s headquarters in Melbourne.

Payne, who is a multiple race winner in Supercars, currently sits fifth in the Supercars points with three rounds remaining in the 2024 championship.

This weekend Payne, 21, will represent VELCRO for the first time when he lines-up in his Grove Racing-prepared Mustang in the Repco Bathurst 1000 with former race winner and series champion Garth Tander.

Payne will finish off the season with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on the streets of Queensland’s Gold Coast (Oct 25-27) and the VAILO Adelaide 500 in South Australia from November 14-17.

“When you think of ‘hook and loop’ products, VELCRO® Brand instantly comes to mind,” said Payne.

“VELCRO® is just an iconic brand and has an amazing product range.

“We started to think about how we could use the product and it just made sense for the brand to be attached to the chin of my Bell [Helmet] with VELCRO® Hook & Loop fastener.

“It has created a really unique 3D effect which I have never seen on a helmet before and I think it looks pretty cool.

“I am looking forward to representing the VELCRO® Brand and team on and off the track and hopefully we can all be racing together for years to come.”

“It would be great to get the partnership off to a great start with a strong result at Mt Panorama this weekend.”

Part of the sponsorship with VELCRO® Brand will see Payne visit retail outlets around the country. He will also be challenged to find new and innovative ways to test the long list of VELCRO® Brand products in the motorsport environment, according to Velcro Australia Country Manager ANZ, Matt Browell.

“Matt [Payne] is a terrific young talent who obviously has a big future in Supercars and beyond,” said Browell.

“In the short time we have had this relationship Matt has been enthusiastic and accommodating.

“He has taken a personal interest in getting to know our products and shown a genuine interest in our technologies and how he can become involved in their development.

“He was the one who suggested that we use our product to brand his helmet and it will be interesting to see if it catches on down pitlane.

“He has done a terrific job since joining Grove Racing and we are looking forward to sharing future success with him.”

VELCRO® Brand is a name that has become synonymous with the fastener industry. Thanks to its revolutionary hook and loop technology, VELCRO® Brand has changed the face of multiple industries from fashion and medical to aerospace.

Velcro Companies offers a wide range of fastening solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the Australian market.

Supercars are on track for practice today between 10:05 and 11:05 and then again between 13:05 and 14:05 before a 40-minute qualifying session at 16:15.