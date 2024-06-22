Smoke billowed from the hospitality unit in the lead up to final practice on Saturday morning.

The issue is thought to have originated from between the floors in the two-storey structure, suggesting an electrical fault.

The local fire brigade attended and managed the situation with the team acknowledging the incident.

“This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue,” a statement received by Speedcafe confirmed.

The ground floor of the McLaren hospitality unit houses a kitchen, area for guests, and driver rooms for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that McLaren has struck issues with its hospitality. In Monaco, delays saw the facility not usable until the Friday of the event.