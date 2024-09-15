A representative from McLaren was summoned to meet with stewards over a potential breach of the sporting regulations.

The summons from event stewards noted an alleged breach of Article 34.13, which relates to personnel and equipment in pit lane.

That specific article states:

Team personnel are only allowed in the pit lane immediately before they are required to work on a car and must withdraw as soon as the work is complete. All team personnel carrying out any work on a car in the pit lane when the car is in its pit stop position for the purpose of adjusting or replacing components, or serving a penalty during the qualifying session, the sprint qualifying session, the sprint session or during a the race pit stop, must be wearing helmets which meet or exceed the requirements of ECE 22.05 – European motorcycle road helmet, DOT – USA motorcycle road helmet or JIS T8133-2015, class 2 – JPN protective helmets for automobile users. The use of appropriate eye protection is compulsory.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a nervy affair for McLaren, with Piastri embroiled in battle with Charles Leclerc for victory for much of the race.

Team-mate Lando Norris started from 15th and made his way up to fourth, benefitting from a late crash that eliminated Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz from third and fourth respectively.

In finishing fourth, Norris also passed title rival Max Verstappen, closing the gap in the drivers’ championship by a further three points after also snagging the point for fastest lap.

With Piastri fourth, Norris third, and Verstappen Red Bull Racing’s only points finisher in fifth, McLaren has moved into the lead of the constructors’ championship with a 20-point advantage.

Last year, Esteban Ocon narrowly avoided disaster in the Baku pit lane after photographers were released into the lane before the race had entered.

Ocon moved to pit at the start of the final lap, only to find his path blocked.

On that occasion, the FIA was found in breach of the International Sporting Code for creating a dangerous situation in pit lane.

There were a number of other summons as well, with alleged Virtual Safety Car infringements for Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, and Max Verstappen.