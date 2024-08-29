That confidence is partly based on a discussion with its most recent champion, US-based Kiwi Scott McLaughlin, while weighing up his options.

McLaughlin stormed to three straight titles with the then DJR Team Penske operation before jetting off for a new career in IndyCar at the end of 2020.

US giant Penske departed too and DJR, with its line-up of Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison, has not reached the same heights since.

Kostecki is now pinning his hopes on DJR to help him to a second drivers' title, following breakout success with current team Erebus Motorsport in 2023.

Asked by Speedcafe if he can win the championship next year, Kostecki said: “I believe so, they have everything there to do so.

“I spoke to Scotty a few times throughout this year and he gave me his thoughts and opinion on things.

“I literally have everything there that's needed and I know the job required do it, with what I had to do back in 2023.

“It won't be easy, it's a very, very tough category, it's one of the toughest categories in the world with the field spread being so close, but I think we can do the job.”

Kostecki makes it clear that McLaughlin, who has now established himself as an IndyCar star with Team Penske, played a role in his decision-making.

While there have been several staff changes at DJR since McLaughlin and Penske left, both are convinced in the team's potential to rebound.

DJR is the sport's most historic squad and has 10 drivers' titles to its name through founder Johnson (5), McLaughlin (3), John Bowe and James Courtney (1 each).

“[Scott] absolutely loves that team and he had so much success with them, championships, Bathurst, that really paved his way to move onto the next chapter in his life,” said Kostecki.

“He's having a wonderful career over in America at the moment racing IndyCar and living out his dreams, so I think he repays some of that back to DJR and is still very close with everyone within that building.

“It was great to have a discussion with him and get his thoughts on things.”

Kostecki joined the Supercars Championship full-time with Erebus Motorsport as McLaughlin was departing the scene ahead of the 2021 season.