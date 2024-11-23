It is believed that a race car driver was racing in an event on Saturday afternoon and stopped approximately 100 metres past the Melbourne bridge. When attended to by race officials, the driver was unresponsive.

Ambulance and Police personnel attended while the meeting was put on hold and ultimately called off for the day. The driver’s current condition is unknown.

The meeting will resume on Sunday with the final round of the Giti Australian Formula Open series. Other popular events on the program are the 50K Plate for Sports Sedans, the Matthew Flinders Plate for Improved Production Cars, the Victorian Historic Touring Trophy, and the Victorian Tourist Trophy.

It is expected that there will be an official statement released later today.