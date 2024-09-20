The annual end of year Melbourne karting enduro will be a twilight meeting for the first time – ending under lights – due to be held on December 14.

Drawing many of the best racers from around Australia, the 4.5 hour, multi-driver event at Todd Road in Port Melbourne has become an end of year tradition on the karting calendar.

Organised by 18-time Australian Champion, David Sera and a number of Melbourne karting luminaries, Sera’s excited by what lighting Todd Road for the first time in over 20 years will look like.

“Our karting enduro is set to be a twilight race this year that ends in the evening, under lights with the Melbourne backdrop in the background,” said Sera. “ What a cool way to end the year & promote karting with a spectacle.”

The Todd Road circuit, just off the Westgate Freeway is arguably the geographically best positioned kart track in the world and has hosted many Australian Championships, Australian Kart Championship rounds and in the past the Oceania Championships.

While entry open dates haven’t been announced yet, Sera is tipping that track capacity will be reached in little time.