Having already achieved three race victories this season, the Mustang shared by George Miedecke and Rylan Gray set a time of 1:12.916s to top the timesheets in addition to Silver Cup.

Setting the second and third fastest times were the Love Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4s. The entry of Bailey Love and Sam Brabham was just 0.058s off the Mustang's pace, but led Pro-Am Cup as father Rob sharing alongside Antonio Astuti trailing by 0.252s.

Game Over's Tony Quinn gave debutant Matthew McCutcheon the entire 40-minute session to get acclimatised to the Mercedes-AMG GT4 resulting in fourth, 0.317s off the benchmark.

Following a difficult round at The Bend where the duo failed to start both races, Mark Cotterell and Jarrod Hughes placed fifth in their Ginetta G55 GT4.

Second in Silver Cup was sixth as Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman led the Method Motorsport McLaren attack from the Porsche 718 Cayman MR CS of teammates Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff.

Steve Jakic drove the opening session solo to be eighth in the Black Diamond Building and Construction BMW M4 GT4 G82.

Doing likewise was Nathan Morcom in the second Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4 in ninth as Jake Camilleri completed the top 10 driving the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Also making his debut, Nash Morris was 11th in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG GT4 from the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche of Zoe Woods.

Returnee Ben Newman and Beric Lynton in the Buckby Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 led the Am Cup in 13th outright.

Completing the field were Scott Taylor in the Mackay Goodwin Lloyds Auctions Ginetta, the lead Randall Racing BMW M4 GT4 G82 of Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe from teammates Jamie Augustine and Peter Lawrence.

Monochrome GT4 Australia's second practice session at Queensland Raceway will be held at 2:15pm AEST.