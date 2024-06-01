The outcome of the race is currently under investigation over a potential yellow flag breach for Hazelwood, who was first across the line, but may have made his race-winning pass on Moffat during a caution.

The pass occurred right as race control called a safety car, with officials reviewing whether Hazelwood had executed before the caution or after.

Moffat, who led the majority of the race, was under no doubts that the move was illegal when he got out of the car, insinuating it was a rookie error from Hazelwood.

“When you first start racing and you go for your license, one of the first things they tell you is that you can't pass under yellow,” he told the broadcast.

“And unfortunately for Todd, that's what he did.”

Hazelwood admitted that he too had initially thought the pass was illegal and claimed that he tried to wave Moffat back into the lead, an invitation that wasn't accepted by the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver.

That, he said, was Moffat playing “silly buggers”, with Hazelwood now unsure whether he will actually be forced to hand over the win.

“I was setting up a pass on Moff and he just rolled off the throttle aggressively,” said Hazelwood. “But obviously left-hand drive, trying to pass him on the right-hand side of the car, I had no line of sight to that flag.

“The funny thing is, I might have actually passed him before I got to the flag. We'll see how it looks on the video.

“I tried to do the right thing from a driver point of view, I tried to wave him past because I didn't have the benefit of the doubt from my point of view.

“So I tried to wave Moff through after I straight away passed him. But obviously he wanted to play silly buggers. If that's the way he wants to play it, that's all good.”