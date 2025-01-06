Works at the Warwick, Queensland, venue include resurfacing of its ‘B track’ – one of several layouts able to be used at the versatile facility.

Other improvements include the laying of fibre optic cables, reseeding, kerb painting, new drainage (through tuns 3-6-7-10), new track lighting and power to marshalling points.

Owned and operated by the Warwick District Sporting Car Club, Morgan Park is largely a state and club level circuit.

Featured Videos

Highlights of its annual calendar include the Australian Superbike Championship and Historic Queensland meeting.