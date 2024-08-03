Unlike the previous rounds of Monochrome GT4 Australia, the combined times from two qualifying sessions set the grid for the opening one hour race at 12:20pm, with the results from this event forming the starting positions for Sunday morning's three hour.

In the opening 10-minute session, Jarrod Hughes set a stunning 1m12.431s to give Ginetta its first provisional pole of the season driving the Mark Cotterell Master Jeweller G55 GT4.

Hughes eclipsed Method Motorsport's Lachlan Mineeff by 0.431s in Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 MR CS as the similar model of Game Over's Matthew McCutcheon took third a further 0.0644s in arrears.

Rounding out the top five was the first of the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4s of Nathan Morcom and Rylan Gray in the Miedecke Motorsport/Lubrimaxx Ford Mustang.

Marcos Flack in the second Method Motorsport McLaren followed ahead of Antonio Astuti driving the lead Love Racing Mercedes-AMG, the Gomersall Racing example of Aaron Seton, Ryder Quinn for Black Diamond Building and Construction in its BMW M4 GT4 G82 as Sam Brabham rounded out the top 10.

TekworkX Motorsport's Zoe Woods just missed a top 10 berth in her Porsche led Nash Morris in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG GT4 to round out the Pro-Am field.

Not only did Ginetta lead the outright field, but the British marque led the Am field courtesy of Rob Rubis in the Mackay Goodwin Lloyd Auctions G55 GT4.

Next was Jamie Augustine for Randall Racing, Buckby Motorsport's Beric Lynton from John Bowe.

In the second qualifying session it was Tom McLennon leading the way for Method Motorsport in the lead McLaren Acura to be shared by Morcom, while teammate Tom Hayman was 0.104s off the benchmark.

George Miedecke was third in the Mustang from Shane Smollen in the Method Motorsport Porsche, the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Jake Caamilleri as Queensland Raceway circuit owner Tony Quinn was sixth in the Game Over Porsche.

Another Porsche was seventh in the form of Daniel Stutterd for TekworkX Motorsport, with Jacob Lawrence continuing his impressive form to lead Am Cup convincingly in eighth for Randall Racing.

Another BMW was ninth, the Black Diamond Building and Construction M4 GT4 G82 of Steve Jakic, with Mark Griffith in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG completing the top 10.

Love Racing's Bailey Love, Ben Newman for Buckby Motorsport and the Mackay Goodwin Lloyd Auctions Ginetta of Scott Turner were next.

The field was completed by Rob Love in the second Love Racing Mercedes-AMG, Mark Cotterell in the Ginetta and Peter Lawrence completed the field in the Randall Racing BMW M4 GT4 G82.

On combined times, Method Motorsport lockout the front-row in its two McLaren Artura GT4s.

The Miedecke Motorsport/Lubrimaxx Ford Mustang will start third outright and in Silver Cup.

First on the grid in Pro-Am Cup is the Method Motorsport Porsche in fourth outright as the Game Over 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS and Mark Cotterell Master Jeweller Ginetta round out the top three.

Am Cup pole went to the Mackay Goodwin Lloyds Auction Ginetta from the Buckby Motorsport Mercedes-AMG and Randal Racing BMW of Lawrence/Bowe.