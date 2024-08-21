Chang International Circuit in Thailand has signed a two-year deal to be the first round of MotoGP.

For next year the new-look season opener is provisionally scheduled to take place on February 28-March 2.

“We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram,” said Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners.

“Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year.

“We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.”

Thailand has been a staple of the MotoGP calendar since 2018.

It took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As soon as Buriram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite,” said Expeleta.

“It's easy to understand why. It's a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing – very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season.

“We're looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener.”

As yet, MotoGP officials have not confirmed where the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix will fit into the 2025 calendar.

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, governor for the sports authority of Thailand hailed the news.

“We recognize the numerous benefits of being the season opener.,” said Yodmani.

“This presents a significant opportunity to leverage a world-class sporting event to stimulate the economy and generate substantial revenue in line with the sport tourism policy.

“One of the factors that will make the 2025 season particularly exciting is the significant rider movement between teams. This will undoubtedly captivate MotoGP fans worldwide as they eagerly anticipate seeing top riders on their new bikes for the first time at Chang International Circuit.

“Following a nearly four-month off-season, this will be the inaugural race to showcase the new team dynamics. Moreover, Dorna Sports, as the event organizer, has plans to extensively promote the season opener to raise awareness among motorsport fans globally.

“This will enhance the visibility of the Thai round and establish it as a must-visit destination for MotoGP enthusiasts from around the world.

“On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dorna Sports and assure them that Thailand is fully prepared in all aspects to host the opening round of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.”

This year's Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place on October 25-27.