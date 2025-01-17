Martin beat factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to the 2024 title with the satellite Pramac team.

Since then, there has been plenty of intrigue about what number the Spaniard would carry in 2025.

At Thursday’s launch, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer revealed the RS-GP25 with the #1 on the front faring.

Featured Videos

Martin, however, hasn’t forgotten the #89 that he has been synonymous with. Inside the #1 silhouette is a much smaller #89 in the bottom right corner.

If the 26-year-old does succeed with Aprilia, he would be the first rider in the modern era to win a title with the team.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales remain the team’s only race winners since returning to the top of MotoGP in 2015. Aprilia has never won the premier class world championship.

“I am super excited by this new challenge: to win with Aprilia,” said Martin.

“My goals are very clear; now we must concentrate on being the best version of ourselves – that goes for Aprilia and for me personally.

“I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we are all very determined.

“I really feel the warmth of being part of this team, and I think that this is the perfect place for me. We are all thrilled to be starting this new season.”

Martin will be joined by Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, who comes across from Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team and brings his #72 with him.

The team also confirmed Lorenzo Savadori will act as its test rider. Aprilia will have help from satellite team Trackhouse Racing and its riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

“I’m really happy I joined this team, and Aprilia as a whole,” said the 26-year-old.

“It’s going to be fantastic, and I’m really happy to be representing such an important brand.

“It’s a great source of pride for me, both as a person and as a rider, to become an official rider.

“I can’t wait to get onto the track, to work hard and to give it some gas, and try to achieve good results.

“We are all really motivated, and that’s something that I really value. I’m really fired up.”

Aprilia said all facets of the new RS-GP25 have been improved year-on-year with a particular emphasis on the V4 engine.

“It’s a real pleasure for me to start this new adventure with Aprilia Racing,” said technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini.

“The goal for 2025 is to remain competitive at all times, both in the sprints and in the longer races, aiming to achieve the best possible results throughout the season.

“It’s crucial that we continue to grow, working with two new, very talented riders.

“This really does represent a new era for us, with a significant change after many years, both in terms of technical management and the line-up of our riders.

“We are particularly motivated for the new season and proud to have two top new MotoGP riders in our team, including the World Champion.”