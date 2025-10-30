Both riders suffered injuries after a collision on the sighting lap of the Moto3 race at Sepang in Malaysia and were flown to a nearby hospital.

The extent of Dettwiler’s injuries has not been revealed. The team said the Swiss rider was to undergo multiple surgeries.

On Thursday, the team confirmed he was no longer in a critical condition but remained in an intensive care unit.

“According to the doctors, Noah’s condition is now stable and no longer critical,” read a statement.

“He will continue to be monitored closely in the intensive care unit. Thank you all for your continued support and kindness.”

Moto3 champion-elect Rueda brought up his 19th birthday in hospital.

His team issued just its second statement on the Spaniard.

It’s expected he will soon fly from Malaysia to Spain where he will undergo surgery on his fractured hand.

“After repeating all the tests carried out last Sunday, we can confirm that the Spanish rider’s condition continues to improve,” Red Bull KTM Ajo said in a statement.

“We want to take the opportunity of this positive news to wish Jose Antonio a happy birthday. We hope to be able to celebrate it soon.

“On Monday, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was transferred to a private hospital to continue his recovery and to monitor the bruising on his lungs more closely, which are recovering well.

“As a result, doctors believe it is possible for him to return to Spain tomorrow to undergo surgery on his right hand in barcelona in the coming days.

“On the other hand, the entire Red Bull KTM Ajo team would like to send all our strength to Noah Dettwiler, as well as his family and friends, during his recovery process.

“We hope to see you soon.”

Moto3 continues its season at Algarve in Portugal on November 7-9 for the penultimate round of the 2025 season.