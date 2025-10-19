The Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider took the hole shot into Doohan Corner, beating pole position winner Diogo Moreira to the first turn.

Agius controlled the opening few minutes until Lap 3 when he went wide at Doohan Corner and opened door for Moreira.

The Italtrans Racing Team rider briefly took the lead at the Southern Loop before Agius responded and retook the lead into Stoner Corner.

In one fowl swoop, Moreira went from the lead to fourth as David Alonso for CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team shot to third.

What followed was an epic from Agius, who sprinted away from the field and stretched his advantage out to six seconds.

The squabble for seconds gave Agius the free kick he needed to cruise to victory. All told, Agius claimed victory by three seconds over Alonso while Moreira was third.

“It means everything,” said Agius.

“Last year, we set the benchmark and everyone’s been saying all weekend are we going to see it again? And I knew since Friday that I felt amazing this weekend and my aim was the victory.

“I can’t believe I got it done. I got a good start and I went for it. I used all the tyre in the middle of the race to break away.

“It was a long race, a new experience, I’m just over the moon. I’ve got no words.

“I’d just like to thank everyone in my corner over here. They mean the world to me and everybody is doing their best to help me succeed and I’m finally starting to show off.

“Just really proud of myself and the whole team for this one. How good to do it at home.”

For the first time ever an Australian wins at home in #Moto2 👏 A DREAM race by Senna Agius 🤩#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/2ybOyq5k9e — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 19, 2025

It’s the first time an Australian in the intermediate class has won their home grand prix.

It’s his second career win after taking victory at Silverstone earlier this year.

Results: Moto2 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island