Miller slid out of the race at Siberia, dumping his Yamaha YZR-M1 into the gravel trap.

The race was won by Raul Fernandez, who stunned the MotoGP paddock with a dominant first grand prix win.

It was a dominant performance by the Spaniard, who blitzed the field to the tune of three seconds. He eventually buttoned off, taking victory by 1.418s at the chequered flag.

Fernandez defeated VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was a standout in his own right, having surged from the fourth row of the grid in 10th.

It’s the first MotoGP win for Trackhouse Racing, which only entered MotoGP in 2024 after acquiring the former RNF Racing team.

Before Phillip Island, Fernandez had never even stood on a Sunday podium. His first MotoGP race win comes in his 76th start.

“I can’t believe it. I’m sorry, but I can’t believe it,” said Fernandez.

“I think after a long time, we found something. All the team always believed me, they never stopped supporting me. It is a consequence of hard work, so thanks to them.

“Of course, we make a really good pace. I tried to manage until the end. We know in this kind of track you need to manage very well the rear tyre and I tried to manage because at the end we know that it was very difficult to manage. It is what I did, especially the last five laps.

“It was a super long race for me, but anyway, thanks to my team, thanks to my family, they always support me, so thanks to them.”

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was third, recovering from sixth. Saturday’s Tissot Sprint winner led early but had to serve two long lap penalties due to the crash at Indonesia that left Marc Marquez with a broken shoulder.

Bezzecchi said he was happy with a third place finish, considering the penalty.

“It was a super tough race of course with the penalty,” said Bezzecchi.

“It was more complicated, but my strategy worked perfectly because I wanted to make the perfect start and tried to push at the beginning and I had a bit of gap when I [took] the penalty, so I’m super happy. I didn’t imagine a podium with a penalty, so I’m very happy.”

Pedro Acosta was an early threat to Fernandez on the factory KTM RC-16 before he faded to fifth behind Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

Marquez had been an early podium contender, but he too faded and lost third to Di Giannantonio late in the 27-lap contest.

Pole position winner Fabio Quartararo was only 11th. While his one-lap pace was phenomenal, he had another poor start and couldn’t match the might of Aprilia and Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia was one of four non-finishers. He dropped his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 at Siberia with four laps to go from 12th on the road, ending a horror weekend.

Johann Zarco, who won the 2023 race, crashed at Doohan Corner while Joan Mir suffered his 12th DNF after crashing at MG.

MotoGP quickly turns its attention to Sepang, Malaysia on October 26-28.

Results: MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island