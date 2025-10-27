In a statement on Sunday evening at the Grand Prix of Malaysia, Dettwiler’s team said he will undergo multiple surgeries.

The Swiss rider was rear-ended by Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap on the straight between Turn 3 and Turn 4 after Dettwiler reportedly suffered a technical issue.

Both riders were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Rueda suffered a severe concussion, a fractured hand, and multiple contusions.

The status of Dettwiler is not entirely clear.

“This morning, during the sighting lap at Sepang, our rider Noah Dettwiler was involved in a serious accident,” a statement read.

“He was taken to the hospital in Kuala Lumpur and will need to undergo multiple surgeries.

“He is in good hands, and we kindly ask you to respect his privacy. We will not be sharing further details at this time.

“Noah is a true fighter, and the entire CIP Green Power team is right behind him. We will keep you updated as soon as possible.”

The Moto3 race was reduced to a 10-lap contest, which was won by Taiyo Furusato. Australia’s Joel Kelso finished 12th.