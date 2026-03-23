At the start, Bezzecchi beat pole position winner Fabio Di Giannantonio off the line and got the holeshot into the first turn.
The Italian was never challenged for the lead thereafter, and cruised to a 3.231s win over his teammate Jorge Martin who surged from fifth to second.
With victory, Bezzecchi became the fifth ride to win four consecutive grands prix in the modern era after Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo, and Francesco Bagnaia.
“I am very, very happy,” said Bezzecchi.
“It was a tough weekend. It was super tough on Friday. We started in a bad way and it was difficult to keep the motivation super high.
“The guys did a wonderful job. I also pushed myself over the limit to try to compensate everything I could.
“At the end, we found a way to make the bike in a fantastic way. From this morning, I felt better, so I said, ’Okay, maybe I can try to fight’.
“It was an amazing race. I am super happy.”
Emotional tribute from your winner ❤️
📺 Watch the #BrazilianGP on ch. 506 or on @kayosports https://t.co/rXET2U5XYU#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/1BoHZ2rSTG
— Fox Motorsport (@Fox_Motorsport) March 22, 2026
Before the race at Autodrom Internacional de Goiana began, there was drama as organisers elected to reduce the race by eight laps to a 23-lap affair due track degradation.
Bezzecchi led Di Giannantonio early on, who gave up second place on Lap 2 to factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez when he went wide at Turn 1.
Jack Miller, in his 200th grand prix start, crashed on Lap 2.
KTM rider Pedro Acosta was the biggest move to fourth by Lap 3, though he wound up finishing seventh as his soft rear tyre faded.
On Lap 6, Di Giannantonio lunged Marquez into Turn 4. However, in doing so, the Ducati riders were cast wide of the apex and opened the door to Martin to take two places.
Double DNF’s – Riders okay!
📺 Watch the #BrazilianGP on ch. 506 or on @kayosports https://t.co/rXET2U5XYU#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/odS057M3QS
— Fox Motorsport (@Fox_Motorsport) March 22, 2026
On Lap 11, Francesco Bagnaia suffered a low-side at Turn 1 out of 11th. Moments later, and Honda rider Joan Mir crashed out of seventh at Turn 4.
Marquez and Di Giannantonio continued to trade places. Ultimately, a mistake at Turn 11 allowed the VR46 rider to take third back.
Its an Aprilia 1-2
📺 Watch the #BrazilianGP on ch. 506 or on @kayosports https://t.co/rXET2U5XYU#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/KkUc7kfoZy
— Fox Motorsport (@Fox_Motorsport) March 22, 2026
That was the way it stayed. Bezzecchi was untouchable at the front leading Martin by three seconds while Di Giannantonio was another half a second back.
Second place for Martin marked his first podium in 490 days in the 2024 season-ending race at Barcelona.
MotoGP returns in a week at Circuit of the Americas for the Grand Prix of the United States on March 27-29
Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Brazil, Autodromo Internacional De Goiânia Ayrton Senna
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Lap/Diff
|1
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|23 laps
|2
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|3.231
|3
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|3.780
|4
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|4.089
|5
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|8.403
|6
|73
|Alex Marquez
|BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|8.918
|7
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|10.687
|8
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|11.359
|9
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda
|12.907
|10
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|16.370
|11
|10
|Luca Marini
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|18.529
|12
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|19.980
|13
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|Pro Honda LCR
|Honda
|21.322
|14
|42
|Alex Rins
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|22.699
|15
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|23.840
|16
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|26.403
|17
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|30.287
|18
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|36.397
|DNF
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|Lap 10
|DNF
|36
|Joan Mir
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|Lap 10
|DNF
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|Lap 3
|DNF
|43
|Jack Miller
|Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|Lap 1
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