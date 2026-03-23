At the start, Bezzecchi beat pole position winner Fabio Di Giannantonio off the line and got the holeshot into the first turn.

The Italian was never challenged for the lead thereafter, and cruised to a 3.231s win over his teammate Jorge Martin who surged from fifth to second.

With victory, Bezzecchi became the fifth ride to win four consecutive grands prix in the modern era after Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo, and Francesco Bagnaia.

“I am very, very happy,” said Bezzecchi.

“It was a tough weekend. It was super tough on Friday. We started in a bad way and it was difficult to keep the motivation super high.

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“The guys did a wonderful job. I also pushed myself over the limit to try to compensate everything I could.

“At the end, we found a way to make the bike in a fantastic way. From this morning, I felt better, so I said, ’Okay, maybe I can try to fight’.

“It was an amazing race. I am super happy.”

Before the race at Autodrom Internacional de Goiana began, there was drama as organisers elected to reduce the race by eight laps to a 23-lap affair due track degradation.

Bezzecchi led Di Giannantonio early on, who gave up second place on Lap 2 to factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez when he went wide at Turn 1.

Jack Miller, in his 200th grand prix start, crashed on Lap 2.

KTM rider Pedro Acosta was the biggest move to fourth by Lap 3, though he wound up finishing seventh as his soft rear tyre faded.

On Lap 6, Di Giannantonio lunged Marquez into Turn 4. However, in doing so, the Ducati riders were cast wide of the apex and opened the door to Martin to take two places.

On Lap 11, Francesco Bagnaia suffered a low-side at Turn 1 out of 11th. Moments later, and Honda rider Joan Mir crashed out of seventh at Turn 4.

Marquez and Di Giannantonio continued to trade places. Ultimately, a mistake at Turn 11 allowed the VR46 rider to take third back.

That was the way it stayed. Bezzecchi was untouchable at the front leading Martin by three seconds while Di Giannantonio was another half a second back.

Second place for Martin marked his first podium in 490 days in the 2024 season-ending race at Barcelona.

MotoGP returns in a week at Circuit of the Americas for the Grand Prix of the United States on March 27-29

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Brazil, Autodromo Internacional De Goiânia Ayrton Senna