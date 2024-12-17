The Spaniard has joined Lidl-Trek as an ambassador and will join the team at select events in 2025.

Espargaro will be utilised as a mentor to Lidl-Trek’s youngest riders, sharing his experience in a high-pressure environment.

“Working with Aleix will be incredibly rewarding for us, and especially for our young riders,” said Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena.

“We know he is a strong, passionate cyclist, but he also brings different experiences and perspectives to the team.

“He can help our younger athletes understand and handle the pressures that come with top level competition.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Lidl-Trek family, which is home to some of the world’s best cyclists,” said Espargaro.

“I’m excited to learn from some of the best cyclists and staff in the sport, push my limits, and share this special journey with fans.”

Espargaro is no stranger to cycling having trained with some of the world’s best at his home of Andorra.

With Lidl-Trek, the 35-year-old will have the team’s suite of resources at his fingertips.

“After a back injury forced me to give up running I turned to cycling for recovery and training,” he explained.

“Over time, it became more than just preparation — it became my passion.

“Living in Andorra, I made friendships with many pro cyclists, which inspired me to train at a higher level.

“Cycling has been a passion of mine for years, and I decided to step away from MotoGP earlier than planned to join a program which aligns so well with my passion.

“I’m deeply grateful to Lidl-Trek for welcoming me to their family and supporting me. I’ll give it everything I have.”