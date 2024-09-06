Bagnaia and Marquez collided in the closing laps of the Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix and what followed was a terse assessment from the Red Devils rider.

The former MotoGP world championship points leader pointed the blame squared at Marquez immediately after the incident and suggested data he viewed proved as much.

However, in the hours after the incident, Bagnaia walked back his comments and offered a private apology to Marquez.

Nevertheless, Bagnaia still pinned the blame on Marquez but said he could have chosen his words better.

“First of all, I want to say sorry to Alex for the strong words I said to him — I said in the interviews after the race, I was very angry for what happened, and looking at the telemetry was even worse from my point of view,” Bagnaia said ahead of the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix.

“But in any case, I was a bit too strong in my words. I didn’t want to say that he made me crash on purpose. The thing was that his defence was a bit aggressive. Like it’s normal when you’re fighting for podium positions. I’m still thinking the same about the incident because I’m on my way of thinking, but for sure the words I said was a bit too much and I say sorry to Alex.”

He added: “Sometimes the angriness makes you say something that you don’t think. So from my point of view, it was that. He came to our office to say sorry for what happened. Nothing more. We are two riders. We have two different points of view and respect for each [other].”

Related MotoGP news

👉 Marquez ‘will never accept’ accusations of deliberate crash

👉 Toby Price discusses his off-road racing future

👉 Roland’s View: It’s crucial to capture winning emotion

No action was taken by FIM stewards, who ruled neither rider was predominantly at fault for the incident.

Marquez took to social media in the days after the incident to confirm he had spoken with Bagnaia and was ready to move on.

Marquez accepted Bagnaia’s apology but said damage had been done to his reputation as a result of the comments.

“The fact that he apologised, I like it and it’s something I’m very thankful to him for his words,” said Marquez.

“But also it’s true that the damage to my person [reputation], my team and also to my riding image has already been done.

“[Having] said that, I want to close this chapter. I don’t want to speak any more about that.

“I’m looking forward. We are coming from a real positive weekend in Aragon, so we look forward [to Misano].”

Bagnaia, who was pinned under the bikes in the vicious crash, said he was still nursing contusions.

“Physically, I am not at 100 percent,” he explained.

“I feel a lot of pain on the shoulder and over the collarbone, neck. But in any case, we will try to be ready.”