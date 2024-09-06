Toby Price knows a few things about off-road racing tyres.

So who better to chat with Speedcafe about the groundbreaking new BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyre?

Since 1976, BFGoodrich has been at the forefront of all-terrain tyre innovation, and the all-new KO3 continues that legacy with unparalleled toughness, improved treadwear, and superior traction.

Toby shares his thoughts on the KO3 and how real racing technology has been transferred directly to the (off)road-going product.

He also discusses his racing future following his split with KTM and success in the Baja desert earlier this year.

