Agius stormed his way through the field to fourth and with three laps to go was given the final place on the podium when Alonso Lopez low-sided at Miller Corner.

It’s a career-best finish for Agius in his first full Moto2 season with Husqvarna Intact GP.

Prior to this year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Agius’ best finish was fifth in the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I’ve got no words,” said Agius.

“In that race, I felt so good but I was finding myself being a bit out of control. I was so excited out there, to be honest.

“At the end when I put my pace down I was catching Alonso. I didn’t want to catch him too quick because I knew that if I used the tyre then I had nothing else.

“When I saw him go down, that was the longest three laps of my life.

“I have all my family here, but I have to say a big thank you to the whole Liqui Moly Husqvarna Attack GP team for believing in me.

“It’s not been the easiest of seasons and to get my first podium today, I’m actually a bit emotional.

“I just can’t believe it, honestly.”

At the head of the field, it was an all-out battle between Aron Canet and Fermín Aldeguer.

Aldeguer led Canet at the start of the final lap but made a mistake into Miller Corner and let his countryman through.

The Speed Up rider began his comeback with a run through Hayshed before a dive bomb into MG.

Aldeguer rubbed shoulders with the Fantic Racing rider, forcing his way through into the lead with two turns to go.

Results: Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Moto2

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Laps/Diff 1 54 Fermin Aldeguer Beta Tools SpeedUp Boscoscuro 23 laps 2 44 Aron Canet Fantic Racing Kalex 0.194 3 81 Senna Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Kalex 7.228 4 79 Ai Ogura MT Helmets – MSI Boscoscuro 8.385 5 10 Diogo Moreira Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 8.397 6 18 Manuel Gonzalez Gresini Moto2 Kalex 10.742 7 7 Barry Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex 10.775 8 14 Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 17.343 9 3 Sergio Garcia MT Helmets – MSI Boscoscuro 17.591 10 24 Marcos Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team Kalex 17.721 11 52 Jeremy Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team Kalex 29.36 12 15 Darryn Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Kalex 29.387 13 75 Albert Arenas Gresini Moto2 Kalex 29.864 14 12 Filip Salac Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 30.077 15 34 Mario Suryo Aji IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 30.465 16 28 Izan Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team Kalex 43.934 17 11 Alex Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team Forward 43.94 18 29 Harrison Voight Preicanos Racing Team Kalex 51.232 19 43 Xavier Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team Forward 75.53 20 20 Xavi Cardelus Fantic Racing Kalex 82.861 21 53 Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex DNF 21 Alonso Lopez Beta Tools SpeedUp Boscoscuro Lap 20 DNF 22 Ayumu Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team Kalex Lap 17 DNF 5 Jaume Masia Preicanos Racing Team Kalex Lap 10 DNF 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex Lap 4 DNF 96 Jake Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team Kalex 0 laps DNF 71 Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 0 laps

Australian duo 11th and 12th in Moto3

In the Moto3 race, Joel Kelso would up 11th having led the race early. He was shuffled out midway through the race and ultimately couldn’t recover.

Countryman Jacob Roulstone flirted with the top 10 but ultimately wound up 12th.

The MotoGP circus continues on October 25-27 with the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Results: Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Moto3