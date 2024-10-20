Agius stormed his way through the field to fourth and with three laps to go was given the final place on the podium when Alonso Lopez low-sided at Miller Corner.
It’s a career-best finish for Agius in his first full Moto2 season with Husqvarna Intact GP.
Prior to this year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Agius’ best finish was fifth in the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
“I’ve got no words,” said Agius.
“In that race, I felt so good but I was finding myself being a bit out of control. I was so excited out there, to be honest.
“At the end when I put my pace down I was catching Alonso. I didn’t want to catch him too quick because I knew that if I used the tyre then I had nothing else.
“When I saw him go down, that was the longest three laps of my life.
“I have all my family here, but I have to say a big thank you to the whole Liqui Moly Husqvarna Attack GP team for believing in me.
“It’s not been the easiest of seasons and to get my first podium today, I’m actually a bit emotional.
“I just can’t believe it, honestly.”
At the head of the field, it was an all-out battle between Aron Canet and Fermín Aldeguer.
Aldeguer led Canet at the start of the final lap but made a mistake into Miller Corner and let his countryman through.
The Speed Up rider began his comeback with a run through Hayshed before a dive bomb into MG.
Aldeguer rubbed shoulders with the Fantic Racing rider, forcing his way through into the lead with two turns to go.
Results: Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Moto2
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Laps/Diff
|1
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|Boscoscuro
|23 laps
|2
|44
|Aron Canet
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|0.194
|3
|81
|Senna Agius
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Kalex
|7.228
|4
|79
|Ai Ogura
|MT Helmets – MSI
|Boscoscuro
|8.385
|5
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|8.397
|6
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|10.742
|7
|7
|Barry Baltus
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|10.775
|8
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|17.343
|9
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|MT Helmets – MSI
|Boscoscuro
|17.591
|10
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|Kalex
|17.721
|11
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|Kalex
|29.36
|12
|15
|Darryn Binder
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Kalex
|29.387
|13
|75
|Albert Arenas
|Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|29.864
|14
|12
|Filip Salac
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|30.077
|15
|34
|Mario Suryo Aji
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|30.465
|16
|28
|Izan Guevara
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|Kalex
|43.934
|17
|11
|Alex Escrig
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|43.94
|18
|29
|Harrison Voight
|Preicanos Racing Team
|Kalex
|51.232
|19
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|75.53
|20
|20
|Xavi Cardelus
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|82.861
|21
|53
|Deniz Öncü
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|DNF
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|Boscoscuro
|Lap 20
|DNF
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|Kalex
|Lap 17
|DNF
|5
|Jaume Masia
|Preicanos Racing Team
|Kalex
|Lap 10
|DNF
|84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|Lap 4
|DNF
|96
|Jake Dixon
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|Kalex
|0 laps
|DNF
|71
|Dennis Foggia
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|0 laps
Australian duo 11th and 12th in Moto3
In the Moto3 race, Joel Kelso would up 11th having led the race early. He was shuffled out midway through the race and ultimately couldn’t recover.
Countryman Jacob Roulstone flirted with the top 10 but ultimately wound up 12th.
The MotoGP circus continues on October 25-27 with the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Results: Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Moto3
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Laps/Diff
|1
|80
|David Alonso
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|CFMOTO
|21 laps
|2
|96
|Daniel Holgado
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|GASGAS
|2.936
|3
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|2.939
|4
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|LEVELUP – MTA
|KTM
|2.957
|5
|64
|David Muñoz
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|2.972
|6
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|3.377
|7
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|3.403
|8
|58
|Luca Lunetta
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|3.886
|9
|99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|3.908
|10
|36
|Angel Piqueras
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|3.943
|11
|66
|Joel Kelso
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|4.449
|12
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|4.474
|13
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|GASGAS
|4.478
|14
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|5.064
|15
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Husqvarna
|12.446
|16
|78
|Joel Esteban
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|CFMOTO
|30.578
|17
|85
|Xabi Zurutuza
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|30.611
|18
|95
|Collin Veijer
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Husqvarna
|39.31
|19
|8
|Eddie O’Shea
|FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing
|Honda
|39.925
|20
|5
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|50.895
|21
|55
|Noah Dettwiler
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|50.907
|22
|19
|Scott Ogden
|FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing
|Honda
|0
|DNF
|22
|David Almansa
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|Lap 11
|DNF
|48
|Ivan Ortola
|MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|Lap 11
|DNF
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|LEVELUP – MTA
|KTM
|Lap 6
|DNF
|7
|Filippo Farioli
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|Lap 3