The festivities began on Thursday in pit lane where all 12 liveries were launched simultaneously in front of MotoGP fans who lined the front of the garages to see the bikes and their riders.

Every team will run a one-off livery at the British Motorcycle Grand Prix. Some riders have leant into the festivities with retro-themed helmets too.

Riders will compete in their customary colours on Friday and Saturday before switching to their retro colour schemes for Sunday's grand prix.

DUCATI

Ducati has gone for a livery inspired by the Desmosedici GP3 that Loris Capirossi and Troy Bayllis raced in 2003.

Two decades ago, Marlboro donned the faring. The sheer volume of sponsors means the 2024 edition is a bit cluttered, which Francesco Bagnaia noted.

“For sure, with all the sponsors we have right now it's difficult to understand well the [history] of the bike, compared with Yamaha or Honda that are fantastic,” Pecco said.

“I saw their liveries. They are very, very beautiful. I think our one is very nice, very good, but it's missing something.”

PRAMAC

Pramac Racing's livery pays tribute to Angel Nieto's world championship-winning 125cc scheme from the 1983 season. Nieto's nephew Fonsi Nieto is the team's sporting director.

VR46

Retro liveries are always a tough assignment for teams in their infancy.

For VR46, it was a case of leaning into the history of its eponymous team owner Valentino Rossi.

The Doctor's career is highlighted with the iconic Sole Luna (sun and moon) that was a constant of Rossie's helmet.

The front of the faring features the famous 46 with the Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi's numbers on top.

GRESINI

Gresini Racing's livery is perhaps the biggest departure from its customary blue scheme.

They've dropped that in favour of an all-white base. The ‘il Tricolore' scheme made famous by Fausto Gresini had been adapted for the GP23.

Gresini won the 125cc world championship in 1985 and 1987 in the colours, which will be run by Marque brothers Marc and Alex.

APRILIA

In MotoGP's feeder categories, Aprilia is one of the most well known manufacturers.

The marque won 19 world championships in 125cc and 250cc from 1192 to 2011.

Their retro scheme is inspired by Max Biaggi's Aprilia RSV 250 that he won the 1994, 1995, and 1996 titles in the second-tier 250cc class.

TRACKHOUSE

This year is the first for Trackhouse Racing in MotoGP after taking over RNF Racing.

So how did it get into the retro spirit? The team innovated with a design paying tribute to MotoGP legends from the USA.

The faces of Kevin Schwantz, Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, and Freddie Spencer are among the few to feature on the livery.

KTM

KTM are relative newcomers to MotoGP, so the team paid tribute to the LC4.

The bike was developed by Wolfgang Felber, who won the Sound of Singles title in Germany in 1989.

Now he's the vice president of KTM's road racing technology division.

A white and blue design harks back to KTM's corporate logotype from the late ‘80s.

GASGAS TECH3

GasGas Tech3 has dropped its red design and gone for a white base in line with the sister KTM team.

With little history in the category, GasGas opted for a livery tweak.

“A smart chameleon adapts to its environment,” read a press release from the team.

“And GasGas were keen to hunt their next prey for the tenth round of the 2024 campaign by joining the rest of the grid in changing colours for the special occasion.”

YAMAHA

Yamaha has gone all-in with its retro look.

Gone is the bold blue and in its place is an iconic red and white strip.

The colours debuted in 164 and became synonymous with the brand throughout the 1970s in the hands of Giacomo Agostini and Jarno Saarinen.

HONDA

Honda has paid tribute to Freddie Spencer's world championship-winning scheme from the 1983 500cc season.

Spencer beat Kenny Roberts Sr to the title that year by a meagre two points. In doing so, the then-21-year-old became the youngest MotoGP premier class winner.

LCR HONDA

Johann Zarco has put a modern twist on Honda's iconic colours of the 1960s.

His bike pays tribute to Mike Hailwood's 1966 scheme that he rode to the 250cc title.

Next door, Takaaki Nakagami has a scheme recognising the team's Japanese background.