In his third season with the Japanese manufacturer, Fabio Quartararo won the 2021 MotoGP title.

He was runner-up in 2022 and since then Yamaha has failed to factor into the riders' championship.

The Frenchman was a lowly 10th in the standings in 2023 and at the halfway mark of 2024 he languishes in 15th.

The 25-year-old is yet to stand on the podium this year with a season-best ninth in the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Despite a torrid run, the 11-time race winner has committed his future to Yamaha. However, he did have options to go elsewhere.

Aprilia reportedly had eyes on Quartararo before it signed Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin and VR46 Yamaha incumbent Marco Bezzechi.

“I extended my contract with Yamaha because I have faith in this project,” ‘El Diablo' told Corsedimoto.

“I had the opportunity to move to another team, but my loyalty to Yamaha is enormous and Yamaha has also been very loyal to me.

“Furthermore, my wishes have been listened to. We have to wait and see how the next two years go. Then it will be time for a new decision.”

Quartararo is locked in at Yamaha until the end of 2026.

At the time of that announcement, he said he had faith in Yamaha's “new aggressive mindset” to moving forward.

In the latest interview, he affirmed his belief the team is heading in the right direction.

“A good project, good people, a different mentality, decisions were taken not in three or four months, but quickly,” said Quartararo.

“I wanted people who had worked with other manufacturers and had experience with other bikes. Yamaha gave me everything I asked for… This was a good reason to stay.”

MotoGP returns on August 4 with the British Motorcycle Grand Prix at Silverstone.