In the days after the British Motorcycle Grand Prix, there were reports that Miller had met with his former team Pramac Racing.

Miller enjoyed three years with Pramac, scoring nine podiums. That success set him up to join the factory Ducati team, a relationship that lasted two years and brought three wins.

Now, a reunion is on the horizon. Pramac will switch from Ducati to Yamaha and Miller's decade of experience in the premier class is supposedly seen as favourable over signing a rookie.

Speaking ahead of the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Miller hinted at ongoing talks.

“Some phone calls, for sure,” said Miller.

“I appreciate people reaching out and whatnot. Nothing signed yet, but we're working on it.

“More optimism than I had in Silverstone, for sure. But we'll just have to wait and see.

“Trying to work things out.”

Miller's appointment at Pramac would see him effectively replace Franco Morbidelli, who is bound for Valentino Rossi's fledgling VR46.

The expected move hasn't sat well with everyone in the paddock, however.

Aleix Espargaro, who will retire from MotoGP at the end of 2024, said Yamaha's decision to pick experience over youth is “not fair” to the top Moto2 riders.

“I'm not going to comment on that because I would get into trouble,” said Espargaro when asked about Miller's future.

“If I tell you what I think about that and someone else who will end up in VR46, it will be wrong.

“I get on well with Jack, we are neighbours and he has just become a father.

“I know he likes motorbikes much more than me. I'm very happy that he can still be here. But there's a much worse case.”

Espargaro said Morbidelli landing at VR46 is “worse” than Miller finding a home at Pramac given the Italian's inability to match his much faster teammate.

Morbidelli is only 12th in the standings while his Aprilia-bound teammate Jorge Martin leads the world championship having only missed the podium three times this year.

Meanwhile, Morbidelli is winless in 2024 and has a season-best finish of fifth.

“The case of Morbidelli is worse than that of Miller,” said Espargaro.

“There is nothing wrong with Morbidelli staying in MotoGP, but when you have a winning bike for so many years in a row, and your team-mates beat you every time, in every race and every time trial, it doesn't seem fair to me that you don't give the opportunity to the young riders.

“When you have had many winning bikes and you don't show anything, and they keep giving you options, then you see an Alonso Lopez [in Moto2] who is biting his lips to go up.”

MotoGP continues with the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix on August 16-18.