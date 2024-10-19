Miller hit and killed a rabbit in qualifying on Saturday before striking a seagull on the first lap of the sprint that afternoon.

Miller raced with the seagull wedged in the faring of his bike before he eventually crashed with five laps to go.

The Australian reportedly couldn’t brake properly after hitting the seagull.

“A hare and now a seagull,” read a post on the Red Bull KTM Factory Team social media.

“Jack Miller brought back some more livestock to the garage.

“No pictures this time as they’re a little too graphic.”

Miller’s partner posted images on her social media showing what appears to be a dead seagull wedged in the front faring.

It was a grim end to an unrewarding day for Miller, who began the race 16th and rose through the field to eighth before his race-ending crash.

“He’ll be disappointed because he was running through the group, he was making his way forward and got up to eighth position. Things were looking good for him and then he went down,” said Steve Martin on Fox Sports’ coverage.

“We haven’t seen the incident itself yet. He’s missing out on information for tomorrow, which is the main thing. It’s good that he’s got the pace though. He’s got that pace to work his way forward, so that’s good. Let’s hope it was the bird, because maybe tomorrow we can expect more.”