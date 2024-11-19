Miller is already in the Pramac Racing camp and saw his new Yamaha YZR-M1 for the first time on Monday.

“Better than Christmas,” Miller remarked.

“Christmas has come early.”

Miller joins Miguel Oliveira, who was at Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

“I’m really, really excited to obviously jump onboard the Yamaha, see what it’s all about,” said Miller.

“First shakedown is always so important. Keen to jump on the bike, understand the dynamics of it.

“Obviously the team I know them all very well working with a lot of my old mechanics. Looking forward to heading home.”

Yamaha had just two full-time bikes in 2024 with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Fresh off winning the MotoGP premier class title with Jorge Martin and Ducati, Pramac Racing will switch to Yamaha bikes.

Rins welcomed the arrival of Pramac and its riders to the Yamaha program.

“It will be nothing crazy. Just a little bit of different chassis, a little bit different electronics. The bigger things are going to come in Sepang in some months,” said Rins of the upcoming test.

“I am really happy that two more riders are joining Yamaha in this case in Pramac because it’s going to be more information to analyse the data to improve the bike.

“With only two riders, it is a little bit tight because we cannot test many things. With four riders, everything is more easy. So let’s see how it goes.”

Coverage of Tuesday’s test at Barcelona will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports.

Live coverage of Session 1 gets underway at 7:50pm AEDT.

Session 2 coverage begins at 12:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Miller reflects on KTM farewell

The Australian signed off with KTM in style with a massive burnout in the pit lane, capping a topsy-turvy three-year spell with the team.

A day after his final race with the Austrian manufacturer, Miller offered an honest assessment of his season.

Miller was only 14th in the riders’ championship, marking his worst season in MotoGP since 2016 when he was 16th with Honda team Marc VDS in what was his second year.

“No denying we weren’t quite where we wanted to be this year,” said Miller.

“I felt we made good progress at different points but were just not able to fully nail it. The crew worked tirelessly alongside me, and I can’t thank them enough for all their efforts.

“When I came across to the orange squad we knew it would be a bit of a project, although in ‘23 we managed to score some decent results including a podium in Jerez, whilst continuing to develop the RC16.

“This year was obviously a more challenging one, however as I said, super thankful to the entire crew for giving me the chance, and working tirelessly to be competitive.”