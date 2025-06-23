The #93 rider brought up his 93rd career win across all MotoGP classes. However, he nearly didn’t see the chequered flag. Ducati teammate Bagnaia ran into the back of Marc out of Turn 5, which threatened to end both of their races.

Bagnaia was forced to sit up out of his saddle while Marc continued unabated and went on to win by 1.9s over his brother Alex on the #73 Gresini Ducati.

“At the start of the race, I tried to manage tyre wear so I wouldn’t compromise things too early,” the six-time premier class champion said.

“Every time I tried to control the situation, Pecco came back on the attack. He was braking very hard and very late, while I was focusing more on corner speed.”

The #63 rider fought hard in the first quarter of the race but spent the best of his tyres and ultimately faded to finish fourth and five seconds in arrears.

After taking the lead briefly, Alex conceded the lead to Marc on Lap 9 and never retook the top spot.

Alex fought over second with Bagnaia and held sway before Fabio Di Giannantonio snuck through to third with two laps to go.

“When Alex took the lead, I knew it was time to start pushing, because he had a really strong pace,” Marc explained.

“Track conditions were quite tricky today, and maintaining a very fast rhythm was risky. If anyone had closed the gap, plan B was simply to bring the bike home.”

As for Bagnaia, his race nearly came undone at the final turn when he pushed too hard on his worn tyres.

“I gave it everything,” said the two-time MotoGP champion.

“When I tried to set the pace at the front, I nearly crashed at the final corner.

“Unfortunately, when the front end grip drops, I don’t have enough support and I struggle more.

“I need to stay a few tenths behind the rider in front, then quickly close the gap and try a pass — otherwise I risk losing the front.

“I have to accept that this is the situation for now and keep working with the team to find a solution, while always giving it my all.”

Marco Bezzecchi was the first-non Ducati on the leading Aprilia in fifth. Franco Morbidelli for VR46 was sixth ahead of Trackhouse Racing’s standout Raul Fernandez who recorded his equal-best finish of the year in seventh.

Factory KTM duo Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder wound up eighth and ninth a day after failing to finish the Tissot Sprint. The top 10 was completed by Ai Ogura on the other Trackhouse bike.

In the race-off between the Pramac Yamaha riders, Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira finished 13th while Australia’s Jack Miller was a non-finisher after he suffered a clutch failure.

That marked Miller’s fourth grand prix retirement of the year.

“Right from the start, the clutch basically burned itself out as soon as I let it go — even though my launch was good,” said Miller.

“For the first three laps it was slipping badly. I was short-shifting everywhere, trying to bring it back to life.

“It recovered somewhat, but every time I hit a bump, it felt like a kick and threw me wide.

“I got passed by everyone, and after a contact with someone on the first lap, I also lost a wing, which had me wheeling all over the place.

“Then we had a fuel issue that made the bike even more aggressive.

“At that point, it was basically unrideable. I tried to keep going, but in the end, I had to retire. It was a tough one, but we‘ll reset and look ahead.”

MotoGP returns for the Dutch TT at Assen on June 29.

Results: MotoGP Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Mugello