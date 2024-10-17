The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a wet Friday with upwards of 25mm and the possibility of a shower or two on Saturday.

Of the three days, Friday’s weather looks the worst with a low pressure system sweeping across South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.

The worst weather is due around midday in Melbourne on Friday with the possibility of thunderstorms with potentially strong gusts and heavy rain.

The high winds that precluded MotoGP from holding its sprint on Sunday last year aren’t expected to return.

So bad was the forecast in 2023 that organisers brought the grand prix forward to Saturday.

Sunday’s postponed sprint was eventually cancelled due to high winds, but a repeat looks unlikely at this stage.

The Bureau of Meteorology has tipped a windy Saturday but blustery conditions should die down on Sunday.

MotoGP will headline the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix with support from Moto2, Moto3, and Oceania Junior Cup.

Saturday’s sprint gets underway at 3pm AEDT with Sunday’s grand prix set to start at 2pm AEDT.

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix race week weather forecast (via Bureau of Meteorology)

Friday (October 18) – Cloudy, Min 15, Max 23 – 95 percent chance of any rain

Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible in the east. Winds north to northeasterly 30 to 45 km/h shifting westerly 25 to 40 km/h in the early afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching 20 to 25.

Saturday (October 19) – Cloudy, Min 12, Max 16 – 50 percent chance of any rain

High chance of showers in the east, medium chance elsewhere. Winds west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h tending south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day. Overnight temperatures falling to between 9 and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 20.

Sunday (October 20) – Cloudy, Min 11, Max 17 – 20 percent chance of any rain

Slight chance of a shower in the morning. Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly during the day. Overnight temperatures falling to between 6 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 20.