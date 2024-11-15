The initial Trophy Tour calendar has locked in six events across Sydney Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway, Queensland Raceway, Phillip Island, and One Raceway.

Sydney Motorsport Park will bookend the calendar across March and August.

The Trophy Tour is a collaboration of the circuits and clubs to promote events. Motorsport Australia will facilitate a new permit structure, appoint officials, and event activations.

The events will also allow state-level rounds to join the national Trophy Tour if a national category enters their event.

A list of state-level events at The Bend, Wanneroo, Mallala, Sandown, Calder Park, and Symmons Plains have been provided to categories to help build their 2025 calendars.

With 21 eligible state-level events to choose from, the Trophy Tour expects to expand with selected state rounds added to the six full weekend events.

The provisional calendar came about after requests to Motorsport Australia from 16 national categories, along with discussions with clubs and track owners to build alignment.

Signed letters of intent have secured this provisional calendar that will enable multi-category racing across nearly every state in Australia.

“The Trophy Tour empowers circuits and clubs to manage events sanctioned by Motorsport Australia via a new National Permit structure for this project, within Motorsport Australia’s proven framework,” said Lisa Crampton, Motorsport Australia sporting and technical director.

“We are grateful for the support and cooperation from circuits and affiliated clubs to publish such an extensive list of events upon which categories can now build their national calendars.”

2025 Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour calendar (provisional)

Round 1: Sydney Motorsport Park – March 21-23

Round 2: Winton Motor Raceway – April 11-13

Round 3: Queensland Raceway – May 9-11

Round 4: Phillip Island – June 14-15

Round 5: One Raceway – June 28-29

Round 6: Sydney Motorsport Park – August 30-31