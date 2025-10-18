The host of the second annual Pirtek Legends Night, the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, has offered the opportunity to live like a King or Queen with this exclusive VIP package as part of the Motorsport Ministries Charity auction on Friday night.

The winning bidder will receive two nights of exclusive luxury accommodation for themselves and a guest in the Presidential Suite at one of Australia’s most respected and timeless hotels.

They will also indulge in a Signature Couples Treatment at Spa by JW, a degustation dinner with wine pairing in the award-winning restaurant Citrique, daily breakfast in Citrique and complimentary self-parking.

100 percent of proceeds from the 16 incredible auction items will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program. CLICK HERE to make your bid.

The auction is part of the sold out Pirtek Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Supercars champion and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose.

The items will remain in place until the Pirtek Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 24 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The total value of this prize is in excess of $A10,000, according to the JW Marriott Gold Coast’s General Manager, Ravinder Dhesi.

“Last year’s inaugural PIRTEK Legend’s Night was a lot of fun, raised a lot of money for a great cause and our team enjoyed hosting it,” said Dhesi.

“The JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa has been a part of an amazing weekend of motorsport outside our front door since its inception of the original Gold Coast Indy more than 34 years ago and we are thrilled that the tradition continues with our hosting of events like the PIRTEK Legends Night.

“Last year we hosted 360 guests. It is testimony to the inaugural event’s success that this year we will welcome a sold out capacity crowd of 400.

“We are also happy to be contributing to the charity aspect of the event with the availability of our wonderful Presidential Suite package.”

Event creator, Brett “Crusher Murray”, says that the inaugural PIRTEK Legend’s Night has “gone to the next level” thanks to the incredible support of the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa.

“The JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa has been a part of the family since the inception of the original Surfers Paradise Indy race back in 1991,” said Murray.

“When we went to the JW Marriott team with the concept of the Pirtek Legends Night they could not have been more accommodating.

“The team’s commitment to what we were trying to achieve was unquestionable and the results last year and this year, speak for themselves.

“The donation of the Presidential Suite package again this year is nothing short of incredible and will add greatly to the bottom line for Motorsport Ministries.”

* This prize is based on availability and excludes Saturdays, public holidays and events like the Gold Coast 500, Magic Millions, school holidays or Christmas periods.

As well as the JW Marriott Gold Coast Presidential Suite, the auction also includes a return trip for two to Tony Quinn’s Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand, a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

There will also be the chance to wave the flag on the Sunday race at this year’s Gold Coast 500.

Tony Longhurst has also donated a rare 1930s AJS motorcycle as well as $5000 worth of lift time at The Boat Works.

Other racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a pole-winning NASCAR suit from Shane Van Gisbergen, a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024 and an original teams version of the PIRTEK Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.