Jordan Love has been named in the #99 Corvette Z06 GT3.R alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Ben Green.

The other entry, which will carry #66 on its door, features Yasser Shahin with Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Alexander Sims.

Shahin’s switch to Corvette with JMR is curiously timed. This year, he moved from Porsche team Manthey EMA in the FIA World Endurance Championship to BMW squad Team WRT.

WRT announced its 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship line-up on Tuesday, which does not include Shahin.

It raises the obvious question of whether Shahin will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship, and who with.

Anthony McIntosh and Darren Leung have been named as the designated Bronze-rated drivers for Team WRT. McIntosh will make his first start with Team WRT in the Asian Le Mans Series.

The 2025/26 Asian Le Mans Series begins on December 13-14 at Sepang International Circuit before back-to-back rounds at the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit on January 31-February 1 and February 7-8 respectively.

It marks the first time since the 2023/24 season that Johor Motorsport Racing has competed in the multi-class series.

Its last appearance came in collaboration with Triple Eight Race Engineering and two Mercedes-AMG GT3 race cars.

JMR for Bathurst 12 Hour?

The two-pronged Asian Le Mans Series entry comes amid speculation that the team will enter the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour.

General Motors Australia & New Zealand earlier this year announced Corvette would enter the February endurance race at Mount Panorama.

Details of that entry are still to be confirmed, including the team.

Johor Motosports Racing is expected to facilitate the Corvette entry, which was further fuelled when Scott McLaughlin revealed he “probably had the opportunity to” contest the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour but elected to focus on his IndyCar program.

But with Johor Motorsports Racing entering two cars in the Asian Le Mans Series, it raises questions about its participation at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Asian Le Mans Series concludes on February 7-8, and the Bathurst 12 Hour takes place one week later on February 13-15, raising the obvious question of whether the team has a third car available to contest the race.

WEC-bound Kiwi makes sports car return

Peugeot driver Nick Cassidy will get reacquainted with sports car racing when he makes his Asian Le Mans Series return.

Cassidy has been confirmed as part of the Inter Europol Competition line-up with McLaren IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel and Georgios Kolovos.

The trio will share an LMP2 entry, giving them a shot at outright victory.

The Asian Le Mans Series entry will act as something of a warm-up for Cassidy before returning to the FIA World Endurance Series as part of the Peugeot Hypercar line-up.

Other notable names on the 2025/26 Asian Le Mans Series entry list include Australian James Allen with Fred Poordad and Tristan Vautier at LMP2 team RD Limited.

Another Australian, Griffin Peebles, steps up to LMP2 this year with Mathias Beche and Alexander Mattschull at DKR Engineering.