Headlined by the production car race, the event will also feature a raft of support categories.

Mount Panorama will act as a joint round of the Trico Trans Am Series and TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Other support categories include improved production, Nissan Pulsars and Mazda RX8s, Hyundai Excels, historic touring cars, and prototypes.

Featured Videos

The headline act will have two practice sessions at 10:05 AEST and 4:30pm AEST on Friday. A third practice gets underway at 8:50am AEST on Saturday followed by the two-part qualifying, which begins at 1:05pm AEST.

Sunday will feature a warm-up at 8:55am AEST before the feature race at 11:15am AEST.

Live coverage of the event will begin on Saturday morning with coverage beginning on Facebook and Youtube before continuing on Fox Sports, Kayo, and SBS

Fox Sports and Kayo will have coverage on Sunday morning before SBS begins broadcasting at 11am for the main race. CLICK HERE for more TV schedule details.

2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour schedule