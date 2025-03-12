A decade in the making, the multi-purpose Lake Macquarie motorsport facility is set to open in 2026 headlined by a 5.4km course designed by F1 circuit designer Herman Tilke.

The circuit, rated FIA Grade 2, will be complemented by a go-kart track, an off-road course, and a skid pad.

Once completed, the asphalt circuit will feature 165 metres of elevation changes across 23 turns. While tight and twisty in parts, it will also have an 800-metre long main straight.

Groundwork has already begun on the project. Off-road racer Toby Price recently cut a lap of the precinct, showing the undulating nature of the facility.

This week, project managers revealed they have secured funding from a Sydney-based credit partner to continue work on the development.

The circuit is being billed as a “private country club and world-class motorsport experiences” facility.

Only an hour and a half north of Sydney, the venue will feature training facilities, high-end accommodation, fine dining, and wellness experiences.

Those wellness experiences include a members’ lodge, a 25-metre heated infinity pool overlooking the circuit, gym, sauna, steam room, and ice bath.

The venue will feature 64 villas, a 40-room hotel, a function room, as well as a cafe and bistro alongside premium onsite hospitality.

“Securing the support of a highly credentialed capital firm is not just a vote of confidence for our plans, but also the progress we have made to date,” said Tony Palmer, CEO and founder of Black Rock Motor Resort.

“Black Rock Motor Resort is an ambitious project, but our funding partner got the vision, understood the long-term potential and realised that what we were proposing wasn’t just another racetrack, but a lifestyle, a sanctuary for those who live and breathe exceptional high-performance and luxury experiences.”

Developers have earmarked a two-stage build process. The first stage will be completed midway through 2026 and the second stage will be completed by mid-2027.

Black Rock Motor Resort is built on the former Rhonda Colliery, which operated as a coal mine from the late 1800s to the 1970s.