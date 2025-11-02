Schutte and Evans were penalised after stewards found the #26 Ferrari 296 had accelerated too early on the final race restart

A stewards report read: “At the end of the safety car deployment Car 26 increased speed prior to the display of the green flag.”

Brad Schumacher and Broc Feeney crossed the line first, 1.113s ahead of Schutte and Evans.

Assuming Schumacher and Feeney were victorious, Schutte and Evans had to finish no lower than fourth.

With the field bunched up after the Safety Car intervention, the five-second penalty dropped them to seventh.

After finishing Race 1 on Saturday, the Pro drivers of Pro-Am combinations lined up to start Race 2.

Feeney’s goal was simple: build as big a gap at the start as possible before the mandatory pit stop cycle, during which the Team MPC Audi would have to sit for a further 15 seconds due to winning Race 1.

Unhelpful to Feeney’s case was a lap one safety car due to contact between Damon Leitch and George King at turn two, taking both cars out of contention.

Leitch tried to avoid contact with Jayden Ojeda in the heavy braking zone on cold tyres, but when the car slid sideways under brakes, it speared into the right rear of King’s Mercedes-AMG.

Feeney led for the remainder of the stint before pitting as late as possible, where Schumacher emerged in 4th position after taking over the Audi.

Elliott Schutte took over from Evans and took the lead, quickly being reeled in by a hard-charging Schumacher.

A late safety car was drawn for the Sam Fillmore/Jonny Reid Audi taking steering damage from contact with Stephen Wyatt, setting up a blockbuster finish.

The lap 27 restart was where Schutte’s potential rule breach occurred.

Schumacher quickly worked his way past the Ferrari before running wide at turn five, allowing Schutte back into play.

Schumacher crossed the line first, he and Feeney becoming the first drivers to sweep a GT World Challenge weekend outright since Evans and Schutte at Sydney Motorsport Park in May.

Darren Currie and Grant Donaldson take the Am class race win, coming home in 10th outright ahead of Ben Schoots and Shane Woodman.