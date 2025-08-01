Herne entered his own team in the TA2 category this year with Tom Davies, who he’ll pair up with on August 15-17.

The two-time Trans Am champion typically drives a Ford Mustang-bodied machine with Garry Rogers Motorsport but will switch to his team’s Chevrolet Camaro for the enduro.

Confirmation of Herne’s TA2 enduro slot follows a test aboard a Supercars Camaro this week with PremiAir Racing.

“It’s been an interesting experience this year being on the other side of the fence, stepping back from driving and focusing on engineering and mechanical support for Tom in the TA2 Series,” said Herne.

“The season has had its ups and downs, but we had a really strong car at the last round at Queensland Raceway.

“Based on the data and footage and with Tom and my very similar driving styles, I think we have a real shot for the win at the enduro.

“It’s going to be a big event with tough competition, but Tom is a hard charger, and with my experience in these cars, I think that combination could really pay off for us.”

Davies, who sits seventh in the standings, said he is looking forward to working closely with Herne.

Davies returns to Queensland Raceway off the back of two podium finishes at the rural Ipswich circuit.

“Obviously, Nathan is a guru when it comes to these cars both behind the wheel and in the garage and from what I’ve seen this year as he’s running my car, I’m not sure I could be partnered with a better driver,” said Davies.

“We came out of Round 4 at Queensland Raceway feeling confident with the changes we’ve made to the car. I’ve finally got a solid feel for the new tyres, so I’m confident that together we can achieve a strong result.”

The endurance race at QR will take place on August 15-17 as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Coverage will be broadcast live on free-to-air network SBS, SBS On Demand, as well as Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.